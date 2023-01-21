The Standard
Powercor says it's replaced or reinforced a record 7201 wooden power poles across western Victoria

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 22 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:07am
Electricity giant replacing and reinforced poles as part of safety upgrade

Electricity giant Powercor has released figures indicating it has exceeded its first annual pole intervention target, replacing or reinforcing a record 7201 wooden power poles across western Victoria as part of a major program to strengthen the network.

