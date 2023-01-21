The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Middle-aged man caught more than double the legal limit early Sunday morning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers charged with drink driving related offences

Police have issued a warning to motorists about mixing alcohol and driving after two men were caught breaking the rules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.