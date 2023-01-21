Drivers charged with drink driving related offences

Police have issued a warning to motorists about mixing alcohol and driving after two men were caught breaking the rules.
Portland police Sergeant Ash Rawlings said a 56-year-old Casterton man was intercepted on the Portland Ring Road at 8.40am Sunday and blew more than twice the legal limit after a big night.
The man was intercepted for a routine check, returned a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .112.
"That's more than double the legal limit. He will be summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed," he said.
"It's extremely disappointing. He said he just got up and thought he would be fine to drive."
The driver has a prior drink driving offence in the past 10 years which means he'll have to appear at court.
Sergeant Rawlings said drivers needed to be aware of their level of consumption and intoxication, especially after a big night, and always err on the side of caution before driving the next day.
The next-day reading happened after a 65-year-old Portland man refused to have an alcohol blood sample taken on Saturday.
A spokesman said that on Saturday a witness contacted Portland police and reported a man driving erratically along Percy Street.
"The male was intercepted by police and was requested to accompany police for the purpose of an evidentiary breath test," he said.
"The male failed to provide a sufficient sample of his breath and a demand was placed on him to accompany police to obtain a sample of his blood.
"The driver refused to do so."
The driver will be charged on summons and have to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
If found guilty at court the driver may be fined or imprisoned for up to18 months and he will lose his licence for a minimum of two years.
Sergeant Rawlings said all fully licensed motorists knew their obligations to be under .05 at all times.
"The actions of these two drivers has put other road users at risk," he said.
"All we ask is that drivers are responsible at all times and stick to the rules," he said.
