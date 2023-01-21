The Standard
Fisheries authorities warn there is expected to be an increase in shark activity

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 22 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:54am
Two whale carcasses off Portland, sharks expected to gather

Authorities have issued a warning for expected shark activity in the Dutton Way area of Portland due to two whale carcasses.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

