Two whale carcasses off Portland, sharks expected to gather

Authorities have issued a warning for expected shark activity in the Dutton Way area of Portland due to two whale carcasses.
A Victorian Fisheries issues the warning just after 6pm Saturday evening for the Portland and Portland north area.
A spokesman said that due to two whale carcasses there could be an increase in shark activity reported at Portland in coming day.
"A whale carcass can attract sharks to the area and mean they are closer to the shore than normal," he said.
"While it is not uncommon for sharks to be present off the Victorian coast, you should exercise additional caution in the area.
"Avoid the area. Stay informed and do not enter the water at closed beaches."
The spokesman advised that if you see sharks, report the sighting by calling Triple Zero (000) or notify lifesavers immediately if you are at a patrolled beach.
