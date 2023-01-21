The homegrown winner of Camperdown Cup's fashions on the field lady of the day says a change to photo submissions encouraged her to enter.
The Camperdown Turf Club committee swapped the catwalk for photo entries at this year's annual racing event on Saturday.
Amy Kavenagh was the judge.
Skibo's Georgie Place took out the women's category wearing a "colourful" dress she purchased from HERE. Home, Style & Design, a store in Camperdown.
"It's a flowing linen multi-coloured dress with long sleeves that I've matched with red accessories," she said.
The shoes, not bought locally, were also multi-coloured.
Ms Place said she has attended the races for more than 10 years but this was her first time entering the fashion competition.
"I did it because it wasn't a parade," she said.
"I'm not the sort of person to stand up in front of a crowd but I'm happy to show off the fashions.
"It's a very cute dress that I was excited to find in Camperdown so I decided I should enter it."
In the gent of the day category, the top-three were all part of a buck's party celebrating the day at the races.
Geelong's Christopher Finnigan won and said his outfit was inspired by the groom.
"The buck is my fashion icon so I really had to step it up," Mr Finnigan said.
He wore boat shoes, straight cut teal blue short pants, a white shirt, cream blazer, red, white and blue ascot neck tie and a Country Road panama hat with a blue ribbon on it.
"It looks like I've just stepped up off the yacht," Mr Finnigan said.
"I sent a picture of myself to someone earlier and they said it was a winner, so when I got the text that I'd won I was stoked.
"I was giving everyone an air high-five on the way to the committee room when I went to collect my prize."
Runner-up Lonny Pratt wore a brown suit, a silk leopard print top and low-cut cowboy boots.
Camperdown Turf Club committee member Janine Dureau-Finn said there were 30 entries in the women's category and 12 in the men's, with the style across the entrants being smart casual.
She said it was hard to pick a runner-up in the women's category so two were chosen.
"Each entrant was photographed instead of going along the catwalk, which was inspired by a recent event at the Moonee Valley Racing Club," Ms Dureau-Finn said.
"We had more participants than we've had in the last couple of years and they were very happy not to have to parade."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
