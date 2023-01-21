The Standard

Veteran Tim Keane, teenager Ned Roberts star for Terang in South West Cricket match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran Tim Keane and teenager Ned Roberts were influential in a win for Terang. Pictures by Sean McKenna

A veteran and a up-and-comer proved a winning combination for a South West Cricket side on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.