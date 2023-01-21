A veteran and a up-and-comer proved a winning combination for a South West Cricket side on Saturday.
All-rounder Tim Keane and wicketkeeper-batsman Ned Roberts were dominant in Terang's win against Noorat.
Keane made an important 43 off 75 balls down the order and then chimed in with three wickets while Roberts - still a teenager - showed composure beyond his years when he opened the batting and scored 56 runs off 101 deliveries.
Terang skipper Tyson Hay, who snared 3-18 in the 73-run win, was rapt with the master and apprentice's performances.
"I am really pleased Ned was able to get some runs out there and made his first 50 in div one cricket," he said.
"I put him up to open the batting the last two weeks and I sort of knew he had the skill to open the batting.
"He batted beautifully all day and it helped he had Tim up the other end as well.
"Keaney has played so many games - I can't remember how many games now - and he was talking to Ned the whole time and was trying to teach him a few things."
Keane said it was nice to share the pitch with one of the club's next generation players. "Ned was batting well and I had to try and keep him going as long as possible," he said.
"It was the best he's batted for Terang. He's shown potential but today was the first time he's put it into action which was nice."
Hay is pleased with the Goats' form spike post-Christmas.
"Over the last few weeks now we've got back-to-back wins the vibe is definitely up and about," he said.
"All the boys are pretty keen to have a good crack at Pombo next week, especially on our turf."
Keane said it was pleasing to knock off close rival Noorat too.
"We haven't actually won against them for four or five years - they've sort of had the wood on us for the last little bit," he said.
In other games, premiership contender Heytesbury Rebels proved too strong for Woorndoo.
Openers Simon Harkness (59) and Tom Hunt (77) put on a 135-run stand for the first wicket which set the tone as the Rebels went on to post a 123-run win.
Chris Vogels was the pick of the Rebels' bowlers with 3-16.
Camperdown produced a six-wicket win against Cobden with Ethan Coates (3-18) the pick of the bowlers and the McLaughlins - Mitch (38) and Jye (41) - the best with the bat.
