Dennington knows it has to make every post a winner as it strives to reach the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals.
The Dogs, precariously placed and chasing a top-six finish, ticked off another goal when they destroyed West Warrnambool on Saturday.
A ruthless bowling display - led by Xavier Beks (3-9), Terry Beks (2-8) and Liam Couch (2-9) - saw the Panthers sent packing at Davidson Oval for just 64.
Couch, who made a patient 31 off 87, was instrumental in the run chase too as Dennington used just 29 overs to produce its eight-wicket win.
"It is very important - there's a handful of teams battling for those last three spots," Couch said.
"We need to keep putting in good performances."
Couch, 21, credited the Dogs' form - they made the WDCA twenty20 semi-finals - to team work.
"It's been pretty even across the board," he said.
"It's not the same person doing it every week, it's someone else stepping up.
"Xave's been exceptional with the ball and so has Terry and Henry (Walker), our pom, with the bat.
"Everyone is contributing and that's part of the reason why we've had a few wins."
Bowling helped the Dogs' cause against the Panthers.
"We obviously bowled well up front," Couch said.
"We sat the seam up and bowled top of the stumps and held our catches, took our chances and tried to keep it pretty simple and it paid off in the end."
The emerging leader - he captained the side for a month in skipper Shannon Beks' absence before his return - said the Dogs enjoyed more favourable batting conditions.
"We saw it was pretty hard work so it was a case of digging in," Couch said.
"The pitch did flatten out and was a little bit better to bat on later so we just made the most of that."
Other round highlights included Matthew Wines' impressive 6-13 for North Warrnambool Eels.
But the blistering bowling display wasn't enough to steer the Eels home with Myles McCluggage's unbeaten 57 helping Allansford-Panmure to a two-wicket win. Tom Batten impressed with the bat for the Eels too, making 70.
Blake Evans snared 4-32 in Russells Creek's 24-run win against Northern Raiders while Neil Kelly's 89 and 3-11 was the standout performance in Mortlake's 10-run victory over Merrivale.
Talented batsman Isaac Wareham made his first appearance for the Cats since round two and chimed in with 29 runs down the order.
Captain Justin Lynch with the pick of the Tigers' batsmen with a half century.
Nestles' Geoff Williams (52) and captain Jake Hetherington (50) were the stars of the Factory's seven-wicket win against Port Fairy - the team which beat them in the twenty20 grand final a fortnight ago.
Pirate Jason Perera made 80 to be their best performer while Mark Murphy contributed 66 in Brierly-Christ Church's seven-wicket victory against Wesley Yambuk.
