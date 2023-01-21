The Standard

Dennington dismantles West Warrnambool in WDCA one-day match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:00pm
Liam Couch impressed for Dennington on Saturday as it recorded an eight-wicket win against West Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dennington knows it has to make every post a winner as it strives to reach the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals.

