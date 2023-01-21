LONG-TIME nurse James 'Jim' Smith jumped at the chance to play lawn bowls regularly when he had a change to his work hours a number of years ago.
The born-and-bred Port Fairy grandfather plays in the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant competition as a lead for his home club's division three side.
Smith, 66, also remains an avid golfer - his handicap is "23 and rising" - and combines his two sporting passions.
A switch from shift work allowed him to commit to pennant.
"I have probably played consistently for the past three or four years," he said.
"I used to play golf but I now play that on Wednesdays and go back and play it on Saturdays after bowls (season)."
Smith, a father-of-two and grandfather-of-five, played football at Port Fairy and Tower Hill in his younger days and said lawn bowls was a different challenge.
"There's a skill of trying to get it near the kitty and it's a team effort and there's three sides to a team," he said.
"You can have a good day personally but at the end of the day it depends on how all the other rinks go."
Smith, an employee at South West Healthcare, became a nurse more than four decades ago and has specialised in mental health.
He said nursing had proven a satisfying career path.
"It is good to see unwell people become well again," he said.
Meanwhile, City Red's domination of division one stretched into an 11th week.
The undefeated ladder-leader recorded a 59-51 win against a gutsy Mortlake Blue on the road to remain in top spot.
Second-placed Port Fairy Red was too strong for Warrnambool Blue, winning 63-50, and Koroit Blue, which is striving to make the top-four, produced a nerve-racking four-shot win against Timboon Gold.
Dennington Jets overcame Dunkeld Blue 64-48 as the latter - a reigning grand finalist - struggles to find momentum in its second season in the Western District competition.
Finals contender City Gold defeated bottom-placed Lawn Red 60-48.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
