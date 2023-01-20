West Warrnambool coach Tyler Fowler knows how vital his side's clash with Dennington could become by the end of the Warrnambool and District cricket season.
The Panthers sit fourth with seven home-and-away rounds remaining, just two spots above the Dogs.
Only one win separates the two teams - the same margin between fourth and the eighth-placed Northern Raiders.
"It'll be a really good contest, they've been going pretty well," Fowler said.
"I think that fourth, fifth, sixth spot could be pretty tight.
"So I think for both sides it could be a pretty crucial game."
Until their loss to Allansford-Panmure last week, the Dogs had been one of the in-form sides of the competition, winning three games in a row.
Two of those victories were against top-eight sides Nestles and Merrivale.
The Panthers mentor said his side would focus on the things it could control, rather than how it thought the Dogs would play.
"I try not to read too much into how other teams are going and how other teams are playing because you could rock up Saturday and their best player could come out and smack you or come out and make a duck," he said.
"Someone who you mightn't think is one of the best players, could come out and hurt you. So I try to take it as it comes a little bit.
"You can prepare for the players in the good sides but if you go reading too much into it I think you get caught up worrying about what's going to happen instead of what actually is happening in front of you."
All-in-all, Fowler said he was pleased with the season-to-date, with his side only dropping games against premiership front-runners Russells Creek and Nestles.
"One of those games we probably played one of our worst games for the year," he said. "I don't think we're far away. If we get everything right I think we're as good as anyone which is a really positive sign."
The Panthers' batting has been fairly strong this season, headlined by Alastair Templeton at the top of the order. The former Panthers coach has been in superb touch, amassing 318 runs at an average of 79.50.
Fowler sees room for improvement with the side's bowling.
"I think at the moment our bowling hasn't quite been as good as we'd like it to be," he said. "That's not hard to fix, just adjusting some lines and length and working on that at training."
The Panthers leader said his side was "pretty well full-strength" and some of the younger up-and-coming players would continue to be rotated through where appropriate.
