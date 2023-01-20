The Standard
Police seeking information from the public after midnight meeting at bus loop

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:39pm
Weapons produced in midnight graffiti confrontation

A spat involving an artist painting over a graffiti tag has led to the artist being confronted by five men armed with a firearm and a machete.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

