Weapons produced in midnight graffiti confrontation

A spat involving an artist painting over a graffiti tag has led to the artist being confronted by five men armed with a firearm and a machete.
Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an incident unfolded about midnight Thursday.
The 23-year-old lawful artist received a telephone call at midnight from a private number, during which it was claimed he had painted over an illegal graffiti tag.
The men arranged to meet at the Warrnambool College bus loop.
When the victim arrived it's alleged he was confronted by five men and during an animated conversation a firearm and machete were produced before the men drove off.
Constable O'Connor said it was alleged the anonymous caller threatened the victim and that it was a real not imitation firearm that was produced at the bus loop.
"There was not a physical altercation before the tagger and his associates drove off," she said.
"The victim does not believe he knew the caller.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," she said.
