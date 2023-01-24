Warrnambool City Council provided $5600 in rate relief in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year.
A council spokesman said a $200 rebate for people experiencing financial difficulty had been applied to 28 properties.
"Council has provisions in place to help owner-occupiers who are experiencing financial difficulty," the spokesman said.
"This includes a $200 rate rebate for owner-occupiers experiencing financial hardship and who hold a current low income health care card."
He said the council would also consider applications for rate deferrals under its hardship provisions.
The council has also received four applications for rate deferrals.
"If people are having difficulty paying their rates we encourage them to call us," the spokesman said.
He said people could apply for help via the council's website.
"There is also a municipal rates concession for eligible holders of concession cards, including the Pensioner Concession Card issued by Centrelink or the Department of Veterans' Affairs," the spokesman said.
Moyne Shire Council's corporate and community services director David Rea said the council was aware some people were experiencing financial difficulty.
"In the last six months of 2022, we made the same number of payment arrangements as the last six months of 2021," he said.
"This includes temporary deferral of payment arrangements of less than 30 days through to longer term arrangements.
"There is one current commercial arrangement in place which is also unchanged when compared to last year."
Mr Rea said the value of outstanding rates as of December 31, 2022 was not dissimilar to 2021.
"Moyne Shire Council encourages ratepayers having difficulties in paying rates to contact us to discuss a suitable payment arrangement," he said.
"Council is also developing a rates hardship policy - recognising the significant cost of living increases the community is facing.
"This policy will be finalised in the coming months."
In the 2020/21 financial year, there were 216 applications to Warrnambool City Council for people seeking to defer their rates payments - roughly half for residential and half commercial properties.
But in the 2021/22 year there were just seven applications for deferral.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
