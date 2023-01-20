Warrnambool will soon be home to a new men's clothing store.
Connor, which has 180 stores across Australia, will soon open in Gateway Plaza.
Signs at the former Rockman's store state the new store will open soon.
The outlet is advertising for retail sales assistants on its websites.
The announcement comes as Boss Burger opened its doors at Gateway Plaza on Thursday.
The store's Facebook page was littered with comments from happy customers on Thursday.
"Awesome customer service - one of the best front of house staff I have encountered - burger was awesome as well," wrote one person.
"Worth the wait. Great service and vibe. Welcome to the Bool," wrote another.
There is expected to be further change in the plaza, with Sanity to close its doors at the end of April.
The Australian music and entertainment retailer Sanity announced earlier this month it would shut all of its physical stores, including Warrnambool's brick and mortar asset at Gateway Plaza.
The store is currently staffed by four employees.
In a statement, company owner Ray Itaoui said it had become "impossible to continue" running its physical stores and the company would instead concentrate on online sales.
"With our customers shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
