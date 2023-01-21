The Standard
Corangamite Shire residents invited to have their say on future electoral structure

By Jessica Greenan
January 22 2023 - 9:00am
Corangamite Shire residents are being invited to have their say on the council's future electoral structure.

Residents are invited to have their say on the electoral structure of Corangamite Shire Council after changes to the Local Government Act 2020 has it set to move to an unsubdivided or single councillor ward model.

