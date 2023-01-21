Residents are invited to have their say on the electoral structure of Corangamite Shire Council after changes to the Local Government Act 2020 has it set to move to an unsubdivided or single councillor ward model.
Two electoral representation advisory panels are conducting electoral structure reviews of 12 rural councils with preliminary submissions to open on February 1.
The panel will consider the community's submissions before releasing a preliminary report for each review, outlining possible options for the local council's electoral structure.
The shire - which operates under a mixed ward system - will need to either become unsubdivided or remove its central wards by 2024 to become compliant at the next council election.
It comes after changes to the Act meant all rural shire councils would move to have electoral structures which were either unsubdivided, divided into single councillor wards or divided into multi-councillor wards with an equal number of councillors per ward.
As the shire has seven councillors including three in one ward and four single-councillor wards, the third option is not applicable.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said she did not have a preference, but was interested to hear residents' opinions.
"Our neighbours are unsubdivided, so I know there's concern that if there are bigger towns there tends to be more councillors whereas smaller outlying areas could seem to be less represented," she said.
"So I would think that there may be concern particularly around the central part where we already have three councillors. That's where our major population is - Cobden, Camperdown and Terang.
"There may be concern places like Skipton, Derinallum, Port Campbell or Princetown will have less opportunities to elect a local councillor to represent them.
"There's pros and cons to both models, it'll just be interesting to hear what the community is concerned about.
"The advantage of unsubdivided is that it's not a one-on-one contest.
"If an incumbent councillor puts their hand up, some people might say, 'They've been there a long time, I won't get elected standing next to them' so they won't put their hand up, whereas if it's unsubdivided you may get greater levels of people willing to nominate.
"So there are pros and cons for each model and it'll be interesting to see what does come out of it."
After the preliminary report is published, a response submissions period will open.
A public hearing will be held after the preliminary report is released and before the final report is published.
Online public information sessions to explain the processes and open the preliminary submissions period will be held on January 30 at 12pm and 31 at 6pm.
