Serious charge dropped against woman accused of harassing complainant in Warrnambool sex case

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 11:05am
Serious charge dropped against woman accused of harassing complainant in sex case

A Ballarat woman accused of harassing the complainant in a sexual assault case against a Warrnambool businessman has had serious charges dropped.

