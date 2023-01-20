Serious charge dropped against woman accused of harassing complainant in sex case

A Ballarat woman accused of harassing the complainant in a sexual assault case against a Warrnambool businessman has had serious charges dropped.
Chelsie Rose, 24, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal mention hearing.
The woman was facing three charges including attempting to pervert the course of justice after she allegedly met with a complainant in a sexual assault case against accused businessman Rodney Ryan, 54.
On Friday the Office of Public Prosecutions withdrew two charges, including intimidating a witness and the more serious charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail.
That left a single remaining charge of harassing a witness.
The maximum penalty for that offence is 12 months' jail.
The case was adjourned for a diversion hearing on February 23.
If granted a diversion, the accused woman will have a chance to avoid a criminal record.
A court previously heard Mr Ryan was charged with kidnapping, assault and historic sexual assault offences against a then 15-year-old girl.
Then on June 14 last year, Ms Rose allegedly contacted the complainant, stating she was shocked by the allegations and asked to catch up.
Police alleged the complainant agreed and the pair met at a Koroit Street cafe the following day, Detective Senior Constable Andrew Kirkpatrick told a court in June.
He alleged Ms Rose was tapping on her phone and the alleged victim believed she was recording the conversation.
Ms Rose allegedly told the complainant that since the charges were laid, the accused man had lost his life, family and friends.
She allegedly said Mr Ryan now had mental health issues and what the complaint "is doing is affecting him and his children".
The detective said Ms Rose inferred the complainant should drop the charges.
He said Ms Rose allegedly told police Mr Ryan pressured her into approaching the complainant.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
