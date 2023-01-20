Panmure residents are on edge after a young boy was bitten by a dog on Sunday.
A concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said it was the second time the dog had bitten someone in the space of six months.
The boy suffered lacerations to his leg during the attack.
Moyne Shire Council's infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell said the incident was being investigated.
"Local laws received a call Monday morning reporting a dog attack the previous day and began investigating immediately," Ms Farrell said.
"Two officers attended and spoke to the alleged victim and took a description of the animal alleged to be involved.
"The investigation is ongoing and to-date no animal has been impounded. Local laws have also increased patrols in the Panmure area."
Ms Farrell said the owner or person in control of a dog that bites or attacks any person or animal could be liable for penalties under the Domestic Animals Act 1994.
"This is a timely reminder that Moyne Shire Council has an on-call service for situations like this and we ask the community to report any incidents as soon as possible to help with investigations.
"People can call 1300 656 564 at any time and follow the prompts to be connected to the on-call local laws officer."
