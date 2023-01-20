Pomborneit is backing in an opening batting partnership and in-form all-rounder to help it go one better in this year's $15,000 Sungold Cup.
The South West Cricket Twenty20 champions meet Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand finalists Nestles in the quarter finals on Sunday.
The Bulls previously lost in the semi final stage in 2020/21 to eventual champions Woodford while bowing out in the quarter finals in 2018/19.
"We've gone close before," Pomborneit captain Grant Place said. "We lost in the final the first year they had it to Dennington... hopefully this year is our year."
Place said batting would be his side's main strength this year.
"We've got a few guys in pretty good form with the bat," he said. "I think if we can get two or three guys a decent start then we'll hopefully post a competitive total."
Place acknowledged the form of his opening batters David Murphy and Tom Place, who are averaging 40.3 and 38.4 runs across both Twenty20 and one day formats this season. Sri Lankan Tharaka Sendanayake, who was best on ground in the Bulls' Twenty20 grand final win against Cobden, is also averaging 62.7 runs per game and has taken 18 wickets.
"Senda's having a great season with the bat and ball," Place said.
Pomborneit plays Nestles at Dennington Recreation Reserve from 10.30am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in regular-season South West Cricket action on Saturday, Terang play Noorat, Woorndoo host Heytesbury Rebels and Camperdown faces Cobden. Pomborneit and Bookaar have the weekend off after playing their round eight game on January 8.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
