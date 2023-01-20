Warrnambool Seahawks' final Country Basketball League home game is a chance for the developing squad to "put on a show".
The Seahawks host Terang Tornadoes at the Arc on Saturday night, before playing Surfcoast Chargers away on Sunday in their final two home-and-away matches.
With finals off the table, Seahawks coach Jack Huxtable said the goal was to finish the season with two wins.
"These are definitely two gettable wins for us," he said. "We'd love to put on that final show. Realistically, I've said... you're playing Big V and if you want the crowd to come we've got to put the show on now as well."
The Seahawks leaned into development and defensive pressure this summer, with Huxtable impressed by the way his players had carried themselves.
"It's always hard when you're not winning games but these guys have shown it and come out every single week and put on a competitive nature," he said. "I think there was two games we got blown out by 30-40 points but every other game has been a single digit loss.
"We've been holding ourselves pretty proud of that, that we're competitive. Now we're just learning to take that next step to turn four-point losses into four-point wins."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids have a chance to seal a finals berth in games against Terang and Surfcoast Chargers, as do Portland Coasters' men's team against Colac and Mt Gambier.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.