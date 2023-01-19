'Despicable': Man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman jailed

A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman while she slept in her own bed has been jailed.
The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court this week to two counts of sexual assault.
He was initially booked to stand trial on a single charge of rape but the matter resolved and he pleaded guilty to the lesser offences.
On Friday the man was jailed for three months, which will be followed by an 18-month community correction order.
The man attended the then 31-year-old victim's home in June 2020 where he consumed alcohol with the woman and her friend.
When the friend left the house, the victim went to bed with the expectation the man would leave.
But she woke about 5am to find him on top of her.
The court heard the man sexually assaulted the woman while she slept.
On Friday Judge Gregory Lyon said the man failed to respect the boundaries of the victim, who told the man she wasn't interested in an intimate relationship and had a partner she was committed to.
"Your professed interest in the victim gave you no right to impose your desires on her," he said.
"It is despicable that you did so... when she was entitled to feel safe in her own home and vulnerable when she consumed alcohol and was asleep."
Judge Lyon said the man's "callous and selfish decision" to act out on his desires had an "enormous, adverse impact on her life from which it seems will take a long time yet to recover".
"Our community will not tolerate men who cannot respect women as equals," he said.
In sentencing, the judge said he had taken into account the man's age, good prospects of rehabilitation, pro-social supports, strong work ethic and commitment to parenting.
The court heard those factors, as well as the length of the community correction order, led the judge to reduce the period of imprisonment "considerably".
The man was also entitled to a sentence discount for his guilty plea, if not for that he would have been jailed for 14 months.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.