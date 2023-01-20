The Standard

Gavan Cooper, Jenny Dowie win Warrnambool Triathlon Club's Hopkins Mini Series

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Gavan Cooper and Jenny Dowie were crowned the men's and women's overall champions of the UPR Mini Series. Picture by Meg Saultry

Gavan Cooper says he plans to challenge his work colleagues to compete in Warrnambool Triathlon Club's 2024 Hopkins Mini Series after he took home this year's men's series title on Thursday.

