Gavan Cooper says he plans to challenge his work colleagues to compete in Warrnambool Triathlon Club's 2024 Hopkins Mini Series after he took home this year's men's series title on Thursday.
Joining Cooper on top of the podium was Jenny Dowie, who made it back-to-back wins in the women's series.
Peter Varley and 10-year-old Tadhg Loughran were runners-up in the men's series while Donna Lumb and Cooper's daughter Talia were placegetters in the women's event. The three-week series saw competitors complete an aquathon (2km run-200m swim-2km run) ahead of back-to-back triathlons (200m swim-7km ride-2km run).
Cooper, an owner at Cooper-Hardiman Consulting, finished on the podium in all three rounds to take out the series. He praised both the club and mini series' inclusive atmosphere.
"It helps to be consistent," Cooper, 46, said. "As someone who isn't strong in any particular discipline I quite like being able to mix up training week-to-week."
I really enjoy the inclusive atmosphere.- Gavan Cooper
He said he enjoyed participating in the series alongside his family - wife Diana and daughters Talia and Jessica - while relatives were on the sideline to watch the final event.
For Dowie, the series was a chance to get back into competition after taking most of 2022 off. She finished third in the aquathon before winning both triathlons.
"I had a deliberate break because I just needed to rest the body," Dowie, 63, said. "I'd been going for quite a few years and I also had a few persistent injuries. It's good for someone like me trying to get going again and good for people who just want to do their first event."
On Sunday, Dowie defended her 60-64 title at the Australian Age Group Sprint Triathlon Championships, winning by three seconds at the line.
"I was not expecting to go particularly well so it was very exciting to take out the win... especially after coming back off having such a long break," she said. "It was a bit of a shock to the system."
Both Cooper and Dowie are now looking ahead to Warrnambool Triathlon Club's Foreshore Tri in a fortnight.
Cooper, who has been involved in the club since he moved to Warrnambool more than a decade ago, said he was excited to compete but is keeping expectations low for a podium finish.
Dowie said she would use upcoming club events to help improve her fitness ahead of a bid at the Australian Duathlon Championships in August.
Warrnambool Triathlon Club's Foreshore Triathlon starts from 7.30am Sunday, February 5. Competitors can enter as individuals or as a team, with both sprint and short course distances available. A kids triathlon and all-abilities event will also run on the day.
