A 36-year-old Colac man has been charged with eight counts of possessing imitation firearms after a police raid.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a warrant at a Colac address on Thursday.
"A 36-year-old Colac man was arrested in relation to possessing eight imitation firearms, gel blasters," he said.
"He was interviewed, charged and released on bail to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on April 24."
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said gel blasters were classified as imitation firearms.
"Some of them, including the items we seized on Thursday, are extremely real and look exactly like authentic handguns," he said.
"Some are clearly replica firearms, but these look real. If it was pointed at anyone you would assume it's a proper firearm."
The investigator said the maximum penalty for possessing an imitation firearm was fire years' imprisonment.
"This bloke said he's had them for some time. He claimed he and friends were playing cops and robbers during the COVID pandemic," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
"They soak the pellets in water and if they hit you in the wrong spot they could do some damage," he said.
