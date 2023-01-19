The Standard
Police have warned that gel blasters are illegal and possessing an imitation firearm carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:51am
Some of the items are extremely real, according to an experienced police detective. This is a file image.

A 36-year-old Colac man has been charged with eight counts of possessing imitation firearms after a police raid.

