Police arrest two men in Warrnambool after claims knife held to throat

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:28am
Alleged victim claims knife held to throat while demands made for cash mid afternoon

Two Warrnambool men in their mid 30s are assisting police with their inquiries after an alleged victim reported he had a knife held to his throat while demands were made for cash mid Thursday afternoon.

