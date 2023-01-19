Alleged victim claims knife held to throat while demands made for cash mid afternoon

Two Warrnambool men in their mid 30s are assisting police with their inquiries after an alleged victim reported he had a knife held to his throat while demands were made for cash mid Thursday afternoon.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that on Thursday afternoon a Warrnambool man in his late 30s reported he had been the victim of an armed robbery while visiting a motel on Raglan Parade in east Warrnambool at 2.30pm.
He told police that two men were involved in holding a knife to his throat and they made demands for cash.
The man suffered minor injuries to his head.
The two alleged offenders are known to the man.
Police were able to identify the two men in their mid 30s and arrest them.
They were later released from custody pending further inquiries after providing a very different version of events.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said there were allegations an incident took place during a dispute over cash.
He said the alleged victim had been left badly shaken by the events.
It's understood that the alleged victim may owe money to one of the men in his 30s, which was obtained while the other man was in prison.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity requested that anyone who saw anything suspicious near motels on the south side of Raglan Parade, between Bell Street and Flaxman Street mid Thursday afternoon, contact the Warrnambool CIU or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
