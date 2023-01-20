Teenagers taken to hospital after crashing into power pole

UPDATE, Friday, noon:
Two young men in their late teens were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital after being involved in a collision with a power pole at Purnim on Thursday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the young men were in a stable condition and transported to hospital for further assessment and monitoring.
It's understood the collision happened about 4.30pm on the Hopkins Highway.
On Thursday: More than 650 south-west customers are without power after a vehicle struck a power pole in Purnim this afternoon.
Two emergency service vehicles are responding to the scene on the Hopkins Highway which was reported at about 4.30pm.
The affected areas include Warrnambool, Purnim, Purnim West, Bushfield, Grassmere, Woodford, Wangoom, Ballangeich, Ellerslie, Framlingham and Panmure.
Powercor's live outage map estimates restoration to occur at 10pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.