The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds without power after vehicles strikes power pole in Purnim

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Struck power pole sparks widespread blackout

More than 650 south-west customers are without power after a vehicle struck a power pole in Purnim this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.