Struck power pole sparks widespread blackout

More than 650 south-west customers are without power after a vehicle struck a power pole in Purnim this afternoon.
Two emergency service vehicles are responding to the scene on the Hopkins Highway which was reported at about 4.30pm.
The affected areas include Warrnambool, Purnim, Purnim West, Bushfield, Grassmere, Woodford, Wangoom, Ballangeich, Ellerslie, Framlingham and Panmure.
Powercor's live outage map estimates restoration to occur at 10pm.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
