Paddock blaze brought under control

UPDATED, 5.25pm:
The fire has been brought under control. Eight vehicles remain on-scene.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are responding to a grassfire in Darlington.
The blaze on the Hamilton Highway is travelling in a northerly direction towards Darlington-Nerrin Road.
Thirteen vehicles are at the scene, which is yet to be brought under control. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
It comes just hours after the CFA issued a state-wide warning to Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in coming weeks as conditions heat up and vegetation dries out.
It follows several days of hot weather over recent weeks which caused grassland areas to completely dry out. The fire authority warned fuel in the south-west region was curing quickly.
It's the second warning issued by the CFA in recent days - more than a dozen fires across the western district in one week prompted a plea for caution late last week.
There were three caused by or involving harvesters over that same period.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
