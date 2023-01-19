A Warrnambool couple says they are "blessed" to have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Francis, 85, and Catherine, 81, Keane were married at Koroit's Infant Jesus Catholic Church on January 19, 1963.
"We were the first ones in the Koroit church to be married at noon rather than the usual 10am service," Mrs Keane said.
It was followed by a reception at the Koroit Theatre.
The day after their wedding was spent watching motor-racing at Calder Park Raceway.
For their honeymoon, the couple embarked on a three-week trip to Sydney in a Holden FJ panel van with a caravan in tow.
IN OTHER NEWS
The couple met when they were neighbours in Koroit, dating for two years before they got married.
"I had my eye on her for a while," Mr Keane said.
"A workmate invited me to a kitchen tea and he said bring a friend so I thought there's my chance. I asked her to come with me and we've been together ever since."
Mr Keane said they were "gifted and lucky" to have such a long-lasting marriage.
"It's the will of God we've got this far, in life and in marriage," he said.
"There's fairly long genes on both my mother and father's sides."
They have three children. Gregory, Mary Louise and Danny, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Mrs Keane said a highlight of their marriage was always being happy to work in business together.
"When we first got married we went into business together in a shop in Penshurst, which we did for seven years," she said.
"Our three children were born in Penshurst, then my mother passed away and my sister wanted to get married so we went back to Koroit and ran the bakery with my dad.
"We still worked together after that. We enjoy each other's company but after we sold the bakery we went and did our own things."
They celebrated the anniversary with family on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.