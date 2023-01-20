Warrnambool's Darryl Knowles may have just celebrated his 59th birthday but he feels fitter than he has in years.
Mr Knowles had been on the list for a heart transplant for three-and-a-half years.
He had a (VAD) - a type of "mechanical heart" that pumped blood through his heart.
Mr Knowles said he had resigned himself to the fact he would have to rely on the device for the rest of his life.
But that changed when he received a call on December 21 advising him a heart had been donated.
Mr Knowles' mother-in-law, however, was ready for the moment to arrive.
Carol McKenna had booked a limousine and the driver was waiting for the call - day or night - to drive the couple to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in style.
"She said 'if you ever get that phone call - even if it's at 2am or 3am, the limo will be waiting'," Mr Knowles said.
He said doctors believed it was a first - for a transplant recipient to arrive in a limousine.
The transplant was a success and Mr Knowles was discharged from hospital earlier this week.
He is now staying with family in Melbourne.
"I'm feeling fantastic," Mr Knowles said.
"My family and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone from Warrnambool and Melbourne for their support."
Mr Knowles said he was incredibly grateful to staff at The Alfred hospital, staff at the Warrnambool Community Health Gym, Dr Phillip Hall, Heidi Rentsch and members of the VAD team at the hospital, including Julia, Janelle and Tanika.
He joked he believed he tested their patience because of the challenges of maintaining the VAD.
"We finally got there," he said.
Mr Knowles said he was incredibly grateful to his wife for her support, his sons Fred and Thomas, his sister and brother-in-law Gary and Sandra Sevior and Mrs Knowles' parents.
"I would like to thank everyone, in particular my family members, for their care and support," he said.
"My heart is working amazingly well."
Mr Knowles said he was extremely grateful to the person who had donated his new heart.
"What an amazing gift - the gift of life," he said.
Mr Knowles celebrated Christmas with his wife this week.
He was in an induced coma on Christmas Day and admits he was a bit confused when he first woke up.
Mr Knowles said he was thrilled with how he was feeling.
He believes he will stay in Melbourne for up to three months for rehabilitation.
When he gets home, he hopes to get back in the garden.
Mr Knowles suffered a heart attack in 2017 after experiencing shortness of breath.
He had to be revived after dying due to an enlarged heart, and at the time the family was told to prepare for the worst.
Another Warrnambool man, Anthony Kelly, also underwent a heart transplant last year.
Mr Kelly is now home and on the road to recovery, he told The Standard this week.
"I am still doing an extensive rehabilitation program in Warrnambool and we are travelling to The Alfred in Melbourne once a month to monitor any rejection complications," he said.
Mr Kelly said he would be eternally grateful for being given a second chance by a generous organ donor.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
