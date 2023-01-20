Three disease ravaged trees planted about 70 years ago will be removed by Warrnambool City Council.
The Canary Island palms - located at the corner of Timor and Fairy Street, the corner of Timor and Ryot Street and on Mortlake Road - are in a serious state of decline.
One of the trees has Nalanthamala vermoesenii, another has Botryosphaeria and a third has Botryosphaeria, Pestalotiopsis and Epicoccum.
Warrnambool City Council acting chief executive officer David Leahy said that since the arborist's report was completed in mid-2021, the trees had continued to decline significantly.
"Diseases have ravaged the trees to a point where there are no fronds left at all," Mr Leahy said.
"Thankfully, the trees didn't have Fusarium wilt, a serious disease that has significantly impacted Canary Island Palms in the City of Port Phillip in inner Melbourne.
"The type of diseases that the three declining palms in Warrnambool have, they aren't as easily spread to nearby healthy trees, but it's just not a risk worth taking.
"As well as removing the palm trees, all equipment will be sterilised after each removal to help ensure the disease is contained.
"There's the amenity of the city to consider too. The trees are not producing new foliage and will eventually die.
"Replanting options will be considered once the works are complete and further soil assessments are undertaken."
A number of people commented about the trees being removed on the city council's Facebook page.
"Very frustrating as they have been deteriorating for two years and completely neglected despite me reporting it several times," one person commented. "I believe this is not caused by disease but by shiny leaf infestation and preventable if removed early rather than neglected."
A number of other people requested the council replace the trees with natives.
One person said the city needs more natives to cater for the koalas that live in its boundaries. "Please think of our wildlife and plant accordingly," the comment said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
