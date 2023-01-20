The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool City Council to remove trees ravaged by disease

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the dying Canary Island palms which will be removed by Warrnambool City Council. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Three disease ravaged trees planted about 70 years ago will be removed by Warrnambool City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.