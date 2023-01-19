A Hamilton man plans to contest charges he allegedly broke into a newspaper freight service and stole one of its delivery vans.
Dylan Cosgrove, 35, appeared in Hamilton Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday charged with the alleged burglary and theft of a white 2002 Mercedes delivery van in July 2022.
Mr Cosgrove is accused of driving the van to a service station in Ararat where co-accused Troy Scott, 27, used a fuel card from the van to buy food.
The van was later found dumped in Yulecart - 10 kilometres west of Hamilton - with its keys, stereo unit, the fuel card, car jack and tool box missing.
Police located the items at the co-accused's Mitchell Court property and the pair were arrested.
Lawyer Sean Ghattas, representing Mr Cosgrove, said his client would contest the charges on grounds he could not be identified in the prosecution's evidence, which included CCTV footage from the service station and mobile phone location records.
"The fundamental issue is that of identity in relation to all the charges," he said.
He said Mr Cosgrove could not be clearly depicted in the CCTV footage.
"It's said that he's seen inside the car and there is a partial view of his face," Mr Ghattas said.
"The person in the CCTV is wearing sunglasses and the window is halfway up and you cannot see all of this person's face."
Mr Cosgrove, who is on bail, will face a contested hearing on May 11.
The hearing is expected to hear from a number of witnesses including Scott.
Scott pleaded guilty in July 2022 to the theft of the van and its contents, and using the van's fuel card to buy food.
He was convicted and placed on a 12-month correction order.
Under that order he must do 100 hours of unpaid community work.
