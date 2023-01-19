The Standard
Hamilton man will contest delivery van burglary and theft charges

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
A 35-year-old man plans to contest burglary and theft charges after fronting Hamilton Magistrates Court on January 18.

A Hamilton man plans to contest charges he allegedly broke into a newspaper freight service and stole one of its delivery vans.

