The community is being invited to unite to make paper cranes as part of a project for peace.
Warrnambool Uniting Church is putting the artwork together to showcase during the Easter Arts Festival.
People can attend Merri View Gallery on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm to take part in making cranes.
The art installation will be hung in the church foyer. More than 800 cranes have already been made.
"Our wish is to have a number of different organisations or groups of people within the community participate in this project as a means of collaborating together to show a united desire for world peace," artist Judy Rauert said.
"The installation of the display at Easter is particularly pertinent with the Christian Easter message of peace and hope."
The project is inspired by Sadako Sasaki who survived the atomic bombings in Hiroshima in 1945. She was known for making paper cranes, and died 10 years later from leukaemia.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
