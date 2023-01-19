A half-century to Warrnambool's Cam Williams wasn't enough to see Victoria Country to victory in the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra on Thursday.
The Russells Creek star struck 62 off 87 balls at the top of the order however the Vics 8-240 wasn't enough, as WA Country surpassed the total with 14 balls remaining to claim a four-wicket win.
The loss is Vic Country's first for the tournament but if it can rebound tomorrow against the ACT in its final match, it will clinch the title.
Thursday's knock was more subdued than usual for the typically explosive Williams, who scored a blistering 187 off 125 balls against the Philippines on Monday.
The keeper-batter combined for a 57-run opening stand with Brayden Stepien (46), that provided the perfect platform for the Vics.
Williams now has 308 runs at a mighty average of 61.6 from his five innings in the tournament.
Emerging Allansford-Panmure quick Ethan Boyd made his second appearance of the tournament, snaring impressive figures of 3-46 off 10 overs.
Meanwhile, Vic Country women's outfit suffered an eight-wicket loss in its semi-final with SA Country.
Batting first the Vics made 99 from 20 overs with skipper, Nirranda Knight Steph Townsend contributing a valuable 21 from 17 balls.
The South Australians surpassed the total inside 16 overs.
