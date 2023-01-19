The Standard

WDCA pair Cam Williams and Ethan Boyd star at national country cricket championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure's Ethan Boyd took 3-46 for Vic Country against WA Country. Picture by Anthony Brady

A half-century to Warrnambool's Cam Williams wasn't enough to see Victoria Country to victory in the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.