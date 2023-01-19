Real estate agents continue to receive strong inquiries for Warrnambool properties at the lower and higher end of the price scale.
Agent Luke Williams said the most highly sought after properties were those in the $450,000 to $650,000 price range.
High-end properties are also garnering high levels of interest, Mr Williams said.
The next few months should tell the tale for the rest of the year.- Luke Williams
One listing that has interest from buyers seeking an opulent property is a stunning four-bedroom home in Seascape View.
It boasts spectacular ocean views and its own swimming pool and tennis court.
It offers plenty of decking, making it perfect for entertaining and is set on a spacious 1348-square-metre block.
It also boasts two living areas, a study and a triple garage.
Mr Williams said the immaculate property was expected to fetch between $1.55 and $1.6 million.
"There have been plenty of interested parties at the open homes," Mr Williams said.
He started his business four years ago and said 2022 was his busiest year to date.
Mr Williams said while there had been speculation about the market easing due to rising interest rates, he continued to have a steady stream of inquiries from buyers.
"The buyers reliant heavily upon the banks are standing back a little and waiting, it seems," he said.
"The next few months should tell the tale for the rest of the year."
Mr Williams said he believed houses were remaining on the market for longer than they were last year.
"Buyers aren't being forced into making offers on their first inspection like they were," he said.
"It's good in ways to see people be able to do their due diligence and offer on properties after doing an appropriate amount of research - rather than just diving in on whatever is available," Mr Williams said.
Real Estate Institute of Victoria president Andrew Meehan said demand for properties in regional areas remained strong.
This was despite eight interest rate rises in 2022, Mr Meehan said.
He said there were good opportunities for buyers across the state.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.