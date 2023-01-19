The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man pleads guilty to two counts of sexual assault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own home

A Southern Grampians Shire man has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep in her own home two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.