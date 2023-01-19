Woman sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own home

A Southern Grampians Shire man has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep in her own home two years ago.
The 27-year-old offender was expected to face a trial in Warrnambool County Court this week but the matter resolved and on Thursday he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.
The court heard the man and the then 31-year-old victim were acquaintances who often spoke on social media, where the woman had reiterated she had a boyfriend and wasn't sexually interested in the offender.
Then in June 2020 the man attended her home where they consumed alcohol with a female friend of the victim.
Soon after 11pm, the friend left the property, first asking the victim if she was OK in which she replied she was safe.
The court heard the victim believed the offender would also leave and she fell asleep in her bedroom.
But she later woke to find the man on top of her, a prosecutor told the court.
He said she recalled saying no, that she was crying and her face was wet from tears.
The prosecutor said the victim was sexually assaulted in her asleep.
During the plea hearing, the victim said she obtained a "deep emotional wound" on the night of the offending.
"The crime violated my mind, my choices, my moral beliefs and personal boundaries in one night," she said in a victim impact statement she read to the court.
She said she had since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, suffered severe fatigue and periodic insomnia, and spent days fighting suicidal ideation.
"This inhibits my daily function and makes it harder to remember deep down this is not me, it is the repercussions from someone else's decision to hurt me in a space I should have felt safe in," she said.
Barrister Michael Turner, representing the man, said on the night of the offending his client made an "extraordinarily bad decision" that had serious ramifications for the victim, as well as his own family.
Judge Gregory Lyons ordered the man be assessed for a community correction order, which the court heard would likely follow a term of imprisonment.
The man will be sentenced at a later date.
Are you affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
Call Lifeline 13 11 14.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.