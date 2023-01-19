A large tree branch came perilously close to damaging a Mailors Flat home on Tuesday.
Catherine Porter was home with her youngest two daughters Sophie, 12, and Pippa, 11, who were playing outside.
Ms Porter said she could see a storm approaching about 4pm.
"I could see it was getting dark outside so I asked them to come in," Ms Porter said.
"The girls were in their bedrooms and I was in the lounge.
"I could see the wind picking up by the movement of trees outside the lounge."
Ms Porter said she was shocked by what happened next.
"I heard a massive crack followed by a bang," she said.
"It came from the direction of the laundry, which from the lounge is looking towards Warrnambool.
"The branch hit the laundry door but fortunately there was no damage done.
"It fell to the side of the house.
"If it had fallen towards the house, I'm sure it would have gone through the roof."
Ms Porter said she believed the family had a lucky escape.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the south-west region on Tuesday afternoon.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
