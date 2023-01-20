It was a week of firsts for some anglers in the south-west.
First makos, first kingfish and first tuna were the targets for those inexperienced on these species.
Rivers are still producing some nice fish and so are the lakes.
As I mentioned above, there was a bunch of firsts ticked off the list for some of those that headed out during this past week.
Max Fry was one of those anglers to tick a first off when he landed an 8kg bluefin tuna on a home-made fly. In what was their first trip in the ocean in their tinny, it was a great effort regardless of the boat they were in.
Another first to be ticked off was by Wendy Linke, who caught her first kingfish on a Pakula Skirt trolled near the anchorage of Portland.
Not to be outdone by his mother, Adam Linke also caught his first bluefin tuna in the same area.
Plenty of small kings were there and inquisitive of the lures, especially the stick baits. The tuna were so finnicky that they drove away from them in search of more kings.
Boat traffic has been an issue lately with some operators not knowing etiquette for other users. Don't be that person who drives into someone else's school of fish and stuffs it up for everyone.
If someone is casting into the school, don't go trolling through the school like some have been as it will wreck it for everyone.
On the bottom-fishing side of things, it's been a whiting week with stacks of big fish coming on the chew, both on land and in boats.
Geordie Allardice scored a thumping 1.029kg whiting off Port Fairy while fishing with his father Russell.
Although we have a solid whiting fishery it's not very often that we see a fish of this calibre.
James Porter stumbled across a new whiting spot off Portland after lucking out of the kingfish and tuna which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Porter landed 15-odd fish on a range of baits but blue bait was the standout on this particular day.
There has been plenty of gummy sharks closer to home with Warrnambool and Port Fairy ramps seeing plenty brought in by offshore anglers.
The usual crews have been getting most of their fish on squid and pilchards just beyond the dirty water line thanks to the floods from our rivers.
Killarney has seen the welcome return of big Australian salmon by those chasing whiting. Targeting these fish isn't a hard task and can sometimes only require a backpack and a couple of metals and your trusty light rod combo.
Chasing these schools of fish up and down the beach is half the fun and also gives you some great exercise at the same time. That's even before you hook into a rampaging salmon.
The Hopkins River has turned it on again this week with some cracking fish caught on a mixture of baits and lures. The bream have once again moved to crabs on walls which is when we see most of the bigger fish caught.
Mason Hunt scored a 44cm bream below the bridge on a soft plastic worked slowly on the sand flats.
These fish below the bridge have had a really good flush of salt water through their gills this week after some bigger seas and big tides pushed clean water right up to the bridge.
Not only have the lower sections been fishing well but above Jubilee has also fished well for both perch and bream. Using hard bodies up here on the rock-wall edges is your best shot at landing that Hopkins hog of a fish.
The mulloway have been a lot quieter the past couple weeks which either means the boat traffic has slowed them down or they have moved out of the system.
You never quite know when these fish will switch on and turn up so persistence is certainly the key to that.
The Glenelg River has seen some quality bream and perch caught just below Sapling Creek on cut mullet cast into the deeper drop-offs around mud flats.
Using as light of a- or even no - sinker is the way to go and will allow the fish to take off with it, without feeling extra weight.
It's been redfin - and more redfin - this week for everyone fishing the local lakes and rivers.
Darcy Cutter scored a ripper fish in the Merri River out of his kayak. Although there aren't as many redfin as say Purrumbete, they certainly are a lot bigger.
If you get one don't be surprised if it's over 40cm and fat as a pig.
Typically these fish are caught as bi-catch to trout anglers casting soft plastics and hard bodies along the reeds.
Not often known for their power, they certainly put up a great account for themselves in the Merri.
Lake Purrumbete is still producing some quality trout on both lures trolled and live minnow fished on a down-rigger.
Fish up to 2.4kg have been caught in the Lake Purrumbete Angling Club's twilight competitions along with redfin to 877g.
Bullen Merri is still the place to be for a trophy size chinook salmon, with loads of big fish getting caught each week.
Using blue bait cubed down a steady trail has been the preferred method along with trolling hard bodies on down-riggers. Anything that looks like the natural bait fish in here will be your best chance, so a green or white lure will hold you in good stead.
This weekend's forecast looks to be a possible chance for most to head offshore early on Saturday morning as Sunday looks a lot harder.
The Warrnambool and District Angling Club will be holding another competition on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1pm and concluding at 7pm.
There will be prizes for heaviest bream and heaviest bag of five bream in the open section, heaviest bream in the juniors and heaviest fish in the ladies' section.
There will also be a prize for heaviest other which can be won by anyone who fishes throughout the competition. Barbecue tea and drinks will be available after the weigh-in.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
