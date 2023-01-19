Both midweek and Saturday pennant resumed this week, with both affected by hot weather. On Saturday, only one division two game at Mortlake was abandoned while matches at Warrnambool and Dennington were abandoned on Tuesday.
Big games this coming week in division one are between second-placed Timboon and third-placed Port Fairy, while fourth-placed Lawn Tennis travel to fifth-placed Koroit.
Sixth-placed Terang play lowly City Sapphires and a win is essential to keep the pressure on the teams above.
In division one, the top three sides in City Red, Warrnambool Gold and Port Fairy consolidated their records with solid wins in round 10, while Warrnambool Blue, Timboon and Dennington kept their hopes alive with good wins.
Matches with a big bearing on finals on Saturday feature Timboon hosting Koroit, Mortlake at home against City Red and Warrnambool Blue versus Port Fairy.
Division two this week sees fifth-place Mortlake travel to face second-place City Blue and sixth-placed Timboon travel to Warrnambool Red (third), with lower teams needing wins to further their finals prospects.
The top four teams in division three meet this week, with Warrnambool White playing Port Gold and City Yellow battling Lawn Tennis Green.
The closest match last round was in division three with Warrnambool Orange edging City Black by one shot.
The biggest rink win of the round was by Terang White's division four rink of James Forssman, Maureen Bond, Glenn Newton and skip Ray Bond with a 33-shot margin.
The Western District Playing Area's Champion of Champion men's and women's singles got underway at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Sunday.
The remaining playoffs will be completed on Sunday, also at Warrnambool Bowls Club.
The women's section has reached the grand final stage and indications are it will be a very closely fought contest between Timboon's Fiona Newey and Warrnambool's Lynne Moloney.
Each earned their positions by getting through the semi finals respectively, with Newey defeating City Memorial's Julie Dosser in a very close encounter, 25-24 as Moloney held off Dennington's Pauline Rabl, 25-14.
The men's section is still working through the semi finals phase, with the remaining contestants Leigh Johnson of City, Timboon's Arthur Finch and Paul Cameron representing Warrnambool Bowls Club.
In the final six, Johnson defeated Peter Beardsley of Mortlake, Finch outplayed Peter Ellis of Koroit and Cameron bested Darren Gordon of Dunkeld.
Ironically the margins in all three matches was eight shots, equating to 25-to-17-shot results.
The WDPA men's and women's novice singles event, which was to be played at Mortlake on January 29 and February 5, has now been transferred to City Memorial Bowls Club on those same dates.
This was due to an encouraging number of entries from across the 10 clubs in the Western Division Playing Area. There are 28 entries in both the men's and women's sections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.