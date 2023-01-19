The Standard

Bias on Bowls: Pennant finals races heat up, Champion of Champions finals to be decided

By Gerald Madden and George Draffen
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon's Arthur Finch (left) remains in the hunt for the title of Champion of Champions. Picture by Meg Saultry
Warrnambool's Lynne Moloney will face off against Fiona Newey in the final of the Champion of Champions on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Both midweek and Saturday pennant resumed this week, with both affected by hot weather. On Saturday, only one division two game at Mortlake was abandoned while matches at Warrnambool and Dennington were abandoned on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.