Exhibitors across the region are dusting off the cobwebs on all things collectable ahead of the 26th Orford Vintage Rally this weekend.
More than 500 enthusiasts are expected to line the historic grounds of the town's sports oval where Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Pull Association president David Bartlett said they could expect to see hundreds of rare and historic knick-knacks.
"There'll be 150 little motors here ranging from something you can lift and move easily to others two-tonne in weight, about 30-40 tractors for the pull and it would be nothing to have more than 50 vintage cars on the day," he said.
"We'll also have a portable steam engine here, a blacksmith, a tool shop and for the first time, model boats. It'll be really good, it'll be full."
Award-winning shearer Terry Rowbottom, who will hold a demonstration on the day, said he was always surprised with the range of entries. "It's unbelievable what comes here, anything that's collectable," Mr Rowbottom said.
"A lot of stuff comes out of the woodwork that you don't usually see. It's a real eye-opener. We'll also have a bit of a ute muster and someone with 20-30 chainsaws.
"David will be getting the hay press going, it's really eye-opening seeing an old press like that at work."
Mr Bartlett said the event attracted a variety of visitors for a range of reasons each year.
"All exhibitors like to come here because of the picnic bush atmosphere, it's a laid back weekend," he said.
"You're in your own little world here in the bush.
"We've had people from the middle of NSW, South Australia, all over Victoria - we'll have some from Gippsland this year, one bloke is coming down from near Shepparton.
"They come here from all corners, over the years a lot of people have travelled a long way."
One of those exhibitors is Warrnambool's Ron Clark, who settled-in days before the event.
"I've got a motor, it has an Alfa Laval name on it because they bought so many they put their name on it - it's dated about 1952 and is three-and-a half horsepower.
"A mate of mine in the Cobden Restoration Club had an old motor he didn't think he'd get around to doing up. "I did it up, put new pistons in it and got it going over two to three months."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.