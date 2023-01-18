This sweet boy is looking for a quiet home to live in.
Warrnambool RSPCA's pet of the week is Marvin, a five-year-old domestic short hair cat.
Marvin is a sweet boy who enjoys pats and a head rub but does not like to be picked up, so would be most suitable in a home with teenagers and older people.
He may be shy at the start but can be won over with his favourite thing - food.
This chilled out kitty is looking for a place to relax and spend quiet time with his favourite people.
If you're looking for a friendly, quiet and relaxed cat look no further.
If he's not suitable, there are plenty more cats and kittens available to adopt.
Microchip number: 956000016000998. Source: Br100934.
