Marvin, a five-year-old domestic short hair cat, is available to adopt at Warrnambool RSPCA

Updated January 18 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:13pm
This shy, sweet boy Marvin, a five-year-old domestic short hair cat, is available to adopt at Warrnambool RSPCA.

This sweet boy is looking for a quiet home to live in.

