Warrnambool's new library has been named in the state's top 10.
Just months after the $20.25 million facility was officially opened, RACV has included it in its top 10 list published on its website.
"The new Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre, found in the beautiful coastal city of Warrnambool on the Great Ocean Road, opened in October 2022 after a $20.25 million upgrade," the list states.
"It's four times the area of Warrnambool's previous library, with views to the ocean, an agora staircase, gardens, an onsite café, bookable meeting rooms, and dedicated areas for children, youths, tech, and quiet reading.
"Everyone is welcome at this public library, which is full of books, magazines, newspapers, multimedia resources, local history materials and online services for all ages and abilities.
"Soft lighting and comfy chairs make the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre a choice place to curl up with your latest read," it states.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.