FILM: The Menu, Reardon Theatre, 7pm.
ARTISTS: Friday night creatives mixer, Hamilton Gallery, from 7pm. Icons: Australian Art, Hamilton Gallery, until February 26.
CRAFTS: NGV Kids on Tour 2023 free drop in activities, Warrnambool Art Gallery, Friday and Sunday, 10am-3pm.
MARKET: Summer Night Market, Lake Pertobe, 4.30pm-8.30pm.
MAGIC: Michael Boyd, Lighthouse Theatre, 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm. Goomfest, 363 St Marys Road, Wangoom, gates 1pm, music from 4pm, ends noon Sunday. Kim Churchill and Tig Lieschke, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 6pm.
HERITAGE: Orford Vintage Rally, 1 Dicks Road, starts 9am, finishes Sunday at 4pm.
MARKETS: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-2pm. Warrnambool Blak Market, First Nations artists, creators and markers, Patloch Lane, Warrnambool, 9am-1.30pm.
MUSIC: Zac Anthony, Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 8pm.
TALK: Kathryn Ryan, Hamilton Gallery, 11am.
RACING: Camperdown Cup, Camperdown Racecourse, from 11am.
CRAFTS: Crane making, Merri View Gallery, 2pm-4pm.
MUSIC: Flo Lindemann, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 1pm. Ash Grunwald and Flynn Gurry, Mozart Hall,7pm-10pm. Christo Rook Band, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Gabby Steel, The Ombibulous Project, Port Fairy, from 3pm.
FILM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Reardon Theatre, 5pm.
CRICKET: Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals, Nestles v Pomborneit, Dennington Recreation Reserve, Port Fairy v Tyrendarra, A.H. Davidson Oval, from 10.30am. Swifts/Great Western v Irrewarra, Dennington Recreation Reserve, College v West Gambier, A.H. Davidson Oval, from 1.30pm.
RUN: Port Fairy Seagulls Fun Run, Gardens Oval, 8.45am 6 and 12 kilometre walks, 9am 6 kilometre run.
MARKET: Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
