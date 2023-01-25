"Smelly and foul" rubbish has been dumped at south-west charity stores again this summer, costing hard-working volunteers time and money.
Port Fairy's Francis Foundation Op Shop volunteer Imelda Dowdle said it had been an ongoing issue for years.
"I think people come down and clean out their holiday houses and caravans and then we end up with a lot more rubbish than we normally do," Ms Dowdle said.
"Some of the stuff is very smelly and foul. The amount of stuff we have to throw out is unbelievable."
All profits from the volunteer-run shop funds Alveston House, a crisis care accommodation facility in Warrnambool.
Ms Dowdle said people should be taking rubbish to the tip themselves.
"We're very grateful for everything that's given to us because that's how we survive but we'd like people to think about what they're donating," she said.
"We'd like people to respect what we're doing and not dump their rubbish on us."
Moyne Shire Council provides tip vouchers to dispose of unsaleable items but a trailer is needed to do so.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises, which runs recycling bins on behalf of a third party in Warrnambool, is also frustrated with trash being dumped at charity points.
Social Enterprises general manager Paul Hughes said the organisation last year considered stopping the service due to the costs involved with disposing of the rubbish.
"Instead, we initiated a community education campaign. The positive behaviour change was immediate," he said.
"Unfortunately, over the Christmas and New Year period we have again experienced a rise in the illegal dumping of rubbish, furniture, toys and blankets."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
