The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Rubbish dumping at Francis Foundation Op Shop and WDEA Works charity hubs

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Smelly and foul" rubbish has been dumped at south-west charity stores again this summer, costing hard-working volunteers time and money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.