A Scotsman and an Englishman who now call Australia home are chasing success at an annual lawn bowls tournament in Warrnambool.
Kevin Anderson, 31, and Jimmy Whitehead, 34, have teamed up in City Memorial's Des Notley Pairs event.
The teammates, who both work in the industry, are among 60 combinations contesting the two-day tournament - now in its 34th year - with the winners to be crowned on Thursday.
A passion for the sport and a chance to compete in a regional area encouraged Moama-based Anderson and Melbourne-based Whitehead to sign up.
Anderson - a Scottish international player who moved to Australia seven years ago - is the bowls manager at Moama Bowling Club while Whitehead, who emigrated from Birmingham 15 years ago, is Bowls Victoria's events and competitions manager.
Whitehead, who commentates bowls premier league games, said he liked to get out to regional clubs.
"We held state champs down here a couple of years ago and they did an amazing job," he said of City Memorial.
"(Its bowls manager) Bryan (Sheehan) has been a good mate since then.
"This facility is amazing and we want to bring more events down here in the long term."
Anderson, whose partner Cass Millerick is part of the Australian program, said travelling for tournaments was important in his role at Moama.
"It is good to get around the other clubs. We have a dome the same as this," he said. "It's the first time I've been here but it's a fantastic set-up and the members are really nice.
"All the bowls managers are pretty close with Jimmy. It's good to support each other's clubs and get a circuit going. The Warrnambool boys get up to our place pretty often so it's good to get up and support their tournament as well."
Whitehead has played bowls since he was six.
The father-of-two is a member at Melbourne Bowls Club.
"The one thing for us is to show our staff are bowlers and we understand the sport," he said.
Whitehead said Australians and Brits had contrasting approaches to the sport.
"Bowls over here is a different beast to anywhere else in the world," he said.
"There's so much more structure, organisation, players, money. They're a lot more relaxed over here - it's still very traditional in the UK. Here there's coloured bowls, coloured uniforms."
It was lawn bowls which brought Anderson, who grew up in Dumbarton, to Australia.
"I played for Scotland in the world under 25 championships at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast," he said.
"I lost the semi-final, came back the next year and lost the semi-final again and then I moved out July 2015, straight to Broadbeach.
"I worked up there for five years and then moved to Moama."
The Des Notley pairs will wrap up at 6pm on Thursday.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.