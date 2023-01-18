Man avoids jail after 'serious' sex assault

A 23-year-old Portland man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping has been handed a community corrections order and must undertake unpaid community work.
The man, who was aged 21 at the time of the offending, was sentenced in the County Court on Wednesday to a 12-month community corrections order and 130 hours of community service after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
Judge Gregory Lyon said if not for the man's guilty plea on Monday he would have received nine months' jail.
The charge of sexual assault carries a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail.
Judge Lyon said he had taken into account the man had no prior criminal history and was at low-risk of re-offending but considered it to be a "serious example" of sexual assault.
The court was told the then-21-year-old woman had stayed at a friend's house in Hamilton following a birthday celebration.
She woke to find a man she knew naked in her bed and touching her underneath her clothes.
A prosecutor told the court on Monday the offender and victim were known to each other and she had allowed him to sleep in the same bed as her after reiterating a "no touching" rule.
Despite her requests, he said the offender had taken advantage of a vulnerable, young woman.
The court on Monday heard the victim-survivor's impact statement.
The woman said she now suffered frequent panic attacks, which at times left her housebound.
She said during the attacks she was hyper-aware, self-loathing and scared of crowds, especially if there were men.
"I didn't feel this scared to exist before this assault," she said.
Judge Lyon said as part of the sentence, the man would be required to participate in offender reduction programs, be assessed for alcohol abuse and dependency and subject to supervision for 12 months.
He said he would allow the hours of treatment and programs attended to count towards the unpaid work.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
