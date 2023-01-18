The Standard
Portland man sentenced in Warrnambool County Court to community corrections order over sexual assault

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:40pm
Man avoids jail after 'serious' sex assault

A 23-year-old Portland man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping has been handed a community corrections order and must undertake unpaid community work.

Local News

