A dramatic change in temperature has seen a 16 degree drop in just three hours as a sudden cool change moves eastwards through western Victoria and into Warrnambool.
From a top of 37 degrees at 2.30pm to 21 at 5.30pm, the wild fluctuation has caught some beachgoers off-guard.
The Standard photographer Sean McKenna captured the perplexing situation.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
