Possible lightning strike sparks blaze amid severe weather warning

Safely pulling over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater, if driving



Avoiding travel if possible



Staying safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees



Being aware that heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet



Checking that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured



Moving vehicles under cover or away from trees



Staying indoors and away from windows



If outdoors, moving to a safe place indoors



Staying away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways



Staying away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live



Being aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks



Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads

