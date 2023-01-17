Possible lightning strike sparks blaze amid severe weather warning

UPDATED, 4.50pm:
The site of a fire near Cobden has been marked safe. Five emergency vehicles remain on-scene.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are responding to a grassfire caused by a suspected lightning strike near Cobden ahead of a night of expected wild weather.
Five vehicles are on their way to Cobden-South Ecklin Road in Elingamite North, where a small fire is spreading.
Nearby, other units are responding to three requests for assistance for fallen trees in Ecklin South, another in Occupation Lane, Garvoc and a further tree in Laang.
It comes as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the south-west region just before 4.30pm this afternoon.
The storms are developing ahead of a gusty cool change moving eastwards through western Victoria.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
