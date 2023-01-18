They're sisters and both budding artists, but that's where the similarities between Warrnambool's Olive and Keela Adams end.
The pair's contrasting artistic flair will be on show at an upcoming gallery this week.
The duo will join six other young local artists in having their artworks illuminated on Thursday as part of the Up In Lights Gallery, a city council initiative held with support from youth development program FReeZA.
The works, chosen from 168 entries, will be housed in custom-built light boxes in Timor Walk near the Ozone car park and will be on display from 7pm.
Olive - who had an artwork featured in the inaugural gallery - said it would be a major step towards her dream career.
"It's an awesome feeling seeing your artwork put up in public and I definitely did get comments from people - it was cool having that opportunity to showcase my skills," she said.
"I think that showcasing youth art is super important especially in a small town where it feels like opportunities are limited so it's really cool seeing everyone participate and just seeing other people my age doing similar things.
"Not just competitions but workshops and all the community art things, it's encouraging for young people.
"I've done a few of these art shows, but this is Keela's first time."
Keela said she was excited to participate alongside her sister.
"It was cool that she was also doing it ... we don't have similar art styles," she said.
Other artists selected this year include Alexandra Twaddle, Aurora Duane, Gabby Lougheed, Bailie, Aarahi Schuler-Singh and Isabella Pickford.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
