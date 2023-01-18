The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Up In Lights Gallery to launch in Warrnambool's Timor Walk on Thursday

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool sisters Keela, 14, and Olive Adams, 17, each have an artwork which will feature in the Up In Lights Gallery on Thursday.

They're sisters and both budding artists, but that's where the similarities between Warrnambool's Olive and Keela Adams end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.