Gun Port Fairy all-rounder Jason Perera says the vibe around the club is "special" at the moment and believes the confidence from some strong performances can propel the group even further.
Perera, a two-time winner of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's player of the year, will line-up for the Pirates in Sunday's Sungold Cup Twenty20 competition quarter-final against Tyrendarra at Davidson Oval.
Perera said he felt tremendous pride representing his club and association in the inter-association competition, which will see the winning club net $15,000.
"We're really excited to play in the Sungold Cup," he said.
"Everyone's coming to training, we're all putting in the hard work. I'm really proud to be part of the Port Fairy Cricket Club and to be able to do play in this. It's special for the club."
He added the group was playing some confident cricket and backing in its strengths, particularly on Saturday when the Pirates snared their maiden division one win of the season against Mortlake in a thriller at Avery's Paddock.
It comes off the back of the recent WDCA T20 premiership victory against Nestles.
"We've done such a great job over the last few weeks, it's not been an individual effort, it's been a team effort," he said.
"We're being busy in the field, it's why we won the Twenty20 and same as the one-day as well. We've got good batters and bowlers and in the shorter games we've got the hard hitters which is good.
"Fielding is very important to our success in the shorter games."
The Sri Lankan import said after a slow start to the season he was beginning to find his best form, which included 44 and 3-41 in the win against the Cats.
"The start was not good but I've been doing more workouts and training," he said.
"I think I've got my form back. It was a slow start to the season. I missed out on 50 which I'm disappointed about but the team did well."
There will be eight teams taking part in the iconic inter-association competition, with one side each from the Colac, Mount Gambier, Horsham, Hamilton, Portland, South West associations, as well as Nestles which finished runner-up in the WDCA T20 Cup.
