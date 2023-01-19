Warrnambool residents have been urged to take care at the city's former harness racing track.
The Standard was contacted by members of the public about broken glass at the site - which has been regularly targeted by vandals.
A Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) spokeswoman said harness racing infrastructure had been demolished.
"Staff will attend the site to remove any remaining broken glass and ask the community visiting the area to be careful," the spokeswoman said.
She said the site, which was previously a municipal tip, was undergoing contamination assessments.
"The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action is continuing to investigate the cost of work required to refurbish the pavilion," the spokeswoman said.
"A number of groups and organisations approached DEECA with proposals for future use which may benefit the community.
"Further opportunity for input will be provided following clearance and assessment of the site."
The spokeswoman said soil sampling works were expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
"Analysis of sampling results will be completed by mid-year for use in planning and community consultation," she said.
"Future use will be consistent with the objectives of the Victorian Marine and Coastal Policy 2020 for sustainable use and development." In the past, suggestions for the site have included a velodrome.
Gavin Prentice, a member of the city's mountain bike club, said the site was in need of a sheltered area for mountain bikers and the general public to use with toilet facilities.
"It's a great asset for Warrnambool," he said. "As for what the site could turn into, we need to think a bit broadly about that, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the coastline."
Mr Prentice said he would like to see other access points to the mountain bike tracks coming in off Elliot Street formalised.
"As far as developing the space there, the options are open," he said.
The disused pavilion has views across to the breakwater, and a large sheltered area for cyclists would make a great community hub, he said.
