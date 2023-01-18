Melbourne's Trevor Taylor counts the comradery and attacking style of play between competitors as highlights of Warrnambool City Croquet Club's annual association competition.
The Cramer Street-based club held its annual tournament from Monday to Wednesday, with 25 players battling it out on the courts.
Taylor, who won seven of his nine games, held off Portland's Michael Edwards to take division one play.
It was a reversal of results from Portland's annual association competition last week, where Edwards pipped Taylor for the top honours.
The pair agreed it was enjoyable to play each other in what they described as an attacking style of game.
"I know whenever I play this guy, he's just going to attack me," Edwards said.
Taylor said "whoever gets in first" often won.
The Melbourne Cricket Club Croquet Club player said he appreciated the chance to meet Edwards and his fellow competitors at both tournaments.
"It's the first time I've met Michael and played against him," Taylor said. "The comradeship since last week in Portland and this week... it's just been wonderful. And the good thing about it is he's said next year if I come down, he's going to invite me to his house for barbecue because he grows sheep."
This week's tournament in Warrnambool was Taylor's second time competing in the seaside city, and first post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards said it was fantastic to see metro players come and compete in the south-west.
"They bring a different skill-set," he said.
Edwards, who owns a hobby farm in Portland, said he had some home-court knowledge playing at Warrnambool after competing against the club in pennant play.
"Knowing the lawn is a little bit of an advantage at first," Edwards said. "This is kind of a second home."
Meanwhile, Melbourne's Doug Neale said he was chuffed to have won his first tournament played in almost a decade after claiming the division two prize.
Neale, who also represents MCC Croquet Club, first took up the sport in the 1990s before an eight-year hiatus. He returned to the sport after he retired.
"I've just been playing (at MCC) for about two years but COVID-19 got in the way of course," he said. "This is my first tournament in at least eight years so I'm chuffed to have won it."
Neale, who dominated by winning all six games for +45 hoops, said he was also surprised to discover a distant relative in referee Ruth Neale during his time at the tournament.
In division three, Portland's Meg Gallpen finished on top, winning in a final 19-10. It was her first win in Warrnambool after getting close in the past. Gallpen said she enjoyed the level of competition at Warrnambool, along with the friendships made across the three days.
"It's a sport after all and you mainly play sport for fun," she said.
A past tennis player, Gallpen took up croquet some 15 years ago. She said there was no secret to her win on Thursday.
She praised the work that went into the tournament, from the organisers to the referees who gave up their time.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
