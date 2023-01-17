The Standard
Former Premier Dr Denis Napthine is speaking at Glenelg Shire Council's Australia Day in Portland

By Lillian Altman
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Former premier Denis Napthine is returning to Portland as a guest speaker for Glenelg Shire Council's Australia Day civic event. Picture by Anthony Brady

Former premier Denis Napthine AO has been announced as the guest speaker at Glenelg Shire Council's Australia Day civic event.

