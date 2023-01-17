Former premier Denis Napthine AO has been announced as the guest speaker at Glenelg Shire Council's Australia Day civic event.
The vet by trade was the Member for Portland for 26 years from 1988.
He was the premier of Victoria in 2013 and 2014.
The Australia Day event will be held on January 26 at the Portland Library Deck from 8am-10am.
The breakfast includes presentations of the shire's Australia Day award-winners, a citizenship ceremony, live music and a speech by Dr Napthine.
Dr Napthine said despite the controversy surrounding the date it was important to celebrate the country's "enormous" achievements.
"We're one of the most diverse and harmonious countries, with a great track record of freedom and democratic processes," he said.
"We punch above our weight in science, culture and sport. It's the best place in the world to live.
"Let's still celebrate what's great about Australia and Australia Day with further discussions about the best way going forward."
Dr Napthine said he was previously approached to be involved but said the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.
He said he was looking forward to visiting Portland, Heywood, Port Fairy, Cape Bridgewater and Cape Nelson during his visit.
"I get down to the region a bit as I've still got a son in Warrnambool," Dr Napthine said.
"I think Bridgewater Bay is the best beach in the world."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
