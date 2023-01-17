Sandra Trigg's competitive nature is driving her in a quest for a third straight midweek division one pennant flag with Timboon.
The Maroons, who are aiming for the three-peat this season, moved into second spot on the Western District Playing Area ladder (6-4-1) after a comfortable 64-44 win over Lawn Green on Tuesday in warm conditions. It comes after a slow start to their flag defence, with the Maroons initially sporting a 1-3 record after four games.
Trigg, playing second to skip Geoff Bedggood, said consistency was behind a solid seven-shot rink win.
"And our lead (Fiona Newey) added on the kitty which puts the pressure on the opposition straight away," she said.
In winning all three rinks against Lawn, the 20-shot result will give Timboon confidence heading into the pointy end of the season. The run home will be tough though, with two of its final three home-and-away games against top-four sides.
"The dream was when you play bowls is to get the premiership so when you get one you're pretty happy with yourself," Trigg said. "But it's a team effort and everyone has to play for it to come off. We'd like to think we can get another one and we'll certainly give it our best."
Though two games behind ladder-leaders City Diamonds, Timboon remains the hunted as back-to-back premiers.
"You do put the pressure on yourself but I think, well the other teams want to beat you because they want to knock you off," Trigg said. "It's a challenge but we've lost some. The competition is really good. We think we're doing very well for a little club."
Trigg, who skips for Timboon's division two weekend pennant side, said just reaching the top four was a great effort for smaller country clubs. She held her opponent Lawn Tennis in that same regard and was pleased to see the club, which joined division one this season, going so well.
An avid athlete over the years, Trigg plied her trade in netball, basketball and tennis where a competitive spirit was nurtured.
"You've got to be competitive," she said. "I don't like losing. You've got to tell yourself you can do it."
A further blueprint to her game includes practice and a strong mental fortitude.
"Even when you're down, you've just got to hang in."
Trigg said the ability to play competitions over the Christmas break helped her and her teammates stay in good touch, including Newey, who will contest the WDPA Champion of Champions women's final on Sunday.
In other division one results, Port Fairy jumped to third with a 71-43 win against Koroit while City Diamonds defeated City Sapphires, 71-44. The Warrnambool-Terang match was abandoned with the heat policy imposed.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
