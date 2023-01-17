The Standard

Behind the Stumps: Bucket-list moment for loyal Saint Brendan Gherashe, south-west golden girl Milly Illingworth shines in South Africa and teams of the week

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time Saint Brendan Gherashe took a hat-trick for Koroit at the weekend in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division three competition. Picture by Anthony Brady

Koroit division three bowler Brendan Gherashe has played with and against many fine cricketers along the journey who have never experienced the thrill of taking a hat-trick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.