Koroit division three bowler Brendan Gherashe has played with and against many fine cricketers along the journey who have never experienced the thrill of taking a hat-trick.
It's a feat which had also eluded the 32-year-old, who had come close a few times but narrowly missed out, until he finally crossed it off his cricketing bucket list in the clash against Nirranda at the weekend.
After almost a decade and a half of playing cricket and charging in with the ball, he said he was extremely proud of the achievement.
"It means a heap, not a lot of cricketers get to be lucky enough to take hat-tricks, it's actually pretty surreal," he told The Standard.
"There's been a few times I've been close to it. I've even had four wickets in five balls but just couldn't get the middle one."
Among the three wicket-taking deliveries was a caught, LBW and finally a bowled, which saw the stumps tumble in all directions and the right-armer become swarmed by teammates.
Interestingly, the former Terang player isn't the only Koroit cricketer to have taken a hat-trick at Nirranda this season, with Saints youngster Mitch McCosh also registering one at the same venue just prior to Christmas.
"I'm not actually sure (if there is anything to it), maybe it's the pitch, it's a traditional hard-wicket pitch," he said.
"There's a lot of sand in the top of it which they do during the footy season so it stays dry enough to play on it.
"A lot of it stays in the hard wicket so it may help the ball not bounce as high which can get you more opportunities for LBW and bowled."
He said playing cricket every weekend with his teammates was something which meant a lot to him personally and was full of praise for Koroit's culture both on and off the field.
"It has been hard the last couple of seasons, I haven't had a lot of luck off the field," he said.
"I've always been a very competitive person and I've always tried to keep myself really fit so that keeps me going.
"I want to just have fun and strive to be the best person I can for the club and help push Koroit up to division one which I believe I can be competitive in.
"The lads are great to play with, there's no hot-heads at Koroit, they're all respectful, down-to-earth blokes. Sometimes, especially at the really successful clubs you do get some divisive characters, so it's great to have some evenness in the club.
"It's a great place to play cricket."
South-west fast bowling prospect Milly Illingworth is making her presence felt in South Africa during the ICC Twenty20 Under 19 Women's World Cup, with one of Australia's biggest stars taking notice of the speedster.
The Emmanuel College student and Heytesbury Rebels product has bowled fire in the early matches for Australia, clocking some of the highest speeds of the tournament with Australian superstar bowler Megan Schutt impressed with the teenager's efforts.
Schutt has taken more than 200 international wickets for Australia and is the first female fast bowler to have taken two international hat-tricks.
"(Milly) Illingworth has some proper pace about her...love it. Looks like this game is gonna be a cracker," Schutt said on Twitter during the clash against Bangladesh.
Allansford-Panmure's Shannon Johnson will represent the Victorian Indigenous team at the Imparja Cup in February.
The talented Gator, who has been dominating for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in the Festival of Cricket, will head to Alice Springs for the tournament.
David Murphy (Pomborneit, wk) 34; Isaac Kenna (Noorat) 51 and 3-17; Ashley Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 53; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 47 and 1-17; Bailey Kavanagh (Terang) 38no; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 42; Harry Sumner (Camperdown) 47; Nick Harding (Heytesbury Rebels) 27 and 3-42; Tyson Hay (Terang) 3-14; Nicholas Frith (Camperdown) 3-17; Jake Fowler (Woorndoo) 3-21.
Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure) 112; Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 94*; Theo Opperman (Merrivale) 78; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 57; Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 44 and 5-25; Jason Perera (Port Fairy) 44 and 3-41; Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek, wk) 44; Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 3-26; Murray Staude (Port Fairy) 3-24; Shiwantha Kumara (Russells Creek) 4-7; Chris Lenehan (Raiders) 3-26.
Sports reporter with The Standard
